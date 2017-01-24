版本:
2017年 1月 25日

BRIEF-Wells Fargo sets quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share

Jan 24 Wells Fargo & Co :

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
