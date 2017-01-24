BRIEF-First Horizon increases common dividend 29 percent

BRIEF-Trovagene says Phase 1 safety study supports planned development of PCM-075 in AML
* Phase 1 safety study supports planned development of PCM-075 in AML
Jan 24 First Horizon National Corp :
* First Horizon increases common dividend 29 percent
* Sets regular FY dividend of $0.36 per share
* First Horizon National Corp says board of directors approved payment of a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.09 per share
* BioCryst reports additional positive results from the second interim analysis of its APEX-1 trial
* Abeona Therapeutics receives FDA orphan drug designation for EB-101 gene therapy product for patients with epidermolysis bullosa