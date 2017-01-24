版本:
BRIEF-First Horizon increases common dividend 29 percent

Jan 24 First Horizon National Corp :

* First Horizon increases common dividend 29 percent

* Sets regular FY dividend of $0.36 per share

* First Horizon National Corp says board of directors approved payment of a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.09 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
