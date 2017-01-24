版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 25日 星期三

BRIEF-Assurant announces new reportable segments

Jan 24 Assurant Inc :

* Assurant announces new reportable segments and related changes to quarterly financial supplement

* Assurant Inc says starting in Q4 2016, assurant will have four reportable segments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
