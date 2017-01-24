版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 25日 星期三 05:50 BJT

BRIEF-Rollins increases dividend by 15 percent

Jan 24 Rollins Inc :

* Rollins Inc increases dividend by 15.0 percent

* Sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.115 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
