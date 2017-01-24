版本:
BRIEF-Magellan Midstream increases quarterly cash distribution to 85.5 cents

Jan 24 Magellan Midstream Partners Lp :

* Magellan Midstream increases quarterly cash distribution to 85.5 cents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
