版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 25日 星期三 05:40 BJT

BRIEF-Dominion Resources elected two new directors effective immediately

Jan 24 Dominion Resources Inc :

* Dominion Resources Inc - elected two new directors, Joseph M. Rigby and Susan N. Story, effective immediately

* Dominion Resources Inc - elections bring size of Dominion's board to 13. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐