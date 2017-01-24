BRIEF-Dominion Resources elected two new directors effective immediately

BRIEF-Trovagene says Phase 1 safety study supports planned development of PCM-075 in AML
* Phase 1 safety study supports planned development of PCM-075 in AML
Jan 24 Dominion Resources Inc :
* Dominion Resources Inc - elected two new directors, Joseph M. Rigby and Susan N. Story, effective immediately
* Dominion Resources Inc - elections bring size of Dominion's board to 13. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Phase 1 safety study supports planned development of PCM-075 in AML
* BioCryst reports additional positive results from the second interim analysis of its APEX-1 trial
* Abeona Therapeutics receives FDA orphan drug designation for EB-101 gene therapy product for patients with epidermolysis bullosa Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: