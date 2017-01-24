版本:
BRIEF-Kinder Morgan elects CFO Kimberly Dang to board

Jan 24 Kinder Morgan Inc

* Kinder Morgan Inc - on January 18, 2017, board of directors of Kinder Morgan, inc elected Kimberly A. Dang as a member of board of directors

* Kinder Morgan Inc - Dang will remain in her position as Kmi's Vice president and chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
