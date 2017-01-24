版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 25日 星期三 06:24 BJT

BRIEF-Spectrum Brands increases common stock dividend to $0.42 per share

Jan 24 Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc :

* Spectrum Brands Holdings increases common stock dividend by 10.5 percent to $0.42 per share, declares regular quarterly dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐