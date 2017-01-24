BRIEF-Spectrum Brands increases common stock dividend to $0.42 per share

BRIEF-Achaogen announces pricing of public offering of common stock
* Achaogen announces pricing of public offering of common stock
Jan 24 Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc :
* Spectrum Brands Holdings increases common stock dividend by 10.5 percent to $0.42 per share, declares regular quarterly dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Achaogen announces pricing of public offering of common stock
BRASILIA, May 25 Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA will exercise its preferential rights in two offshore pre-salt oil auctions scheduled for this year, the company said in a statement on Thursday.
* Southgobi Resources Ltd - updates on its interest payment obligations to China Investment Corporation