BRIEF-Red Hat names Eric Shander as company's acting CFO

BRIEF-Trovagene says Phase 1 safety study supports planned development of PCM-075 in AML
* Phase 1 safety study supports planned development of PCM-075 in AML
Jan 24 Red Hat Inc :
* Red Hat Inc - on January 18, 2017, board appointed Eric R. Shander, to serve as company's acting chief financial officer and principal financial officer
* Red Hat Inc - Shander replaces Frank Calderoni Source text: (bit.ly/2juqh8b) Further company coverage:
* Phase 1 safety study supports planned development of PCM-075 in AML
* BioCryst reports additional positive results from the second interim analysis of its APEX-1 trial
* Abeona Therapeutics receives FDA orphan drug designation for EB-101 gene therapy product for patients with epidermolysis bullosa Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: