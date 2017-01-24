版本:
BRIEF-Red Hat names Eric Shander as company's acting CFO

Jan 24 Red Hat Inc :

* Red Hat Inc - on January 18, 2017, board appointed Eric R. Shander, to serve as company's acting chief financial officer and principal financial officer

* Red Hat Inc - Shander replaces Frank Calderoni Source text: (bit.ly/2juqh8b) Further company coverage:
