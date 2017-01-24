版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 25日 星期三 06:14 BJT

BRIEF-Spectrum Brands Holdings board authorizes new $500 mln common stock repurchase program

Jan 24 Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc -

* Spectrum Brands Holdings board of directors authorizes new 3-year, $500 million common stock repurchase program

* Repurchase program replaces an existing three-year, $300 million common stock repurchase program scheduled to expire in july 2018

* Common stock repurchase authorization is effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
