BRIEF-Alcoa sees strong demand growth for alumina and aluminum in China - Conf Call

* Achaogen announces pricing of public offering of common stock
Jan 24 Alcoa Corp
* Sees strong demand growth for alumina and aluminum particularly in China - conf call
* Expects a slight surplus in 2017 aluminum inventories largely driven by increased Chinese production
* Demand for aluminum remains strong with Chinese demand growth at 6% driven by end-use markets in packaging, electrical, transportation sectors
* Forecasting 3% demand growth in North American market for alumina Further company coverage:
BRASILIA, May 25 Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA will exercise its preferential rights in two offshore pre-salt oil auctions scheduled for this year, the company said in a statement on Thursday.
* Southgobi Resources Ltd - updates on its interest payment obligations to China Investment Corporation