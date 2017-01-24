版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 25日 星期三 06:49 BJT

BRIEF-Alcoa sees strong demand growth for alumina and aluminum in China - Conf Call

Jan 24 Alcoa Corp

* Sees strong demand growth for alumina and aluminum particularly in China - conf call

* Expects a slight surplus in 2017 aluminum inventories largely driven by increased Chinese production

* Demand for aluminum remains strong with Chinese demand growth at 6% driven by end-use markets in packaging, electrical, transportation sectors

* Forecasting 3% demand growth in North American market for alumina Further company coverage:
