BRIEF-Centerra Gold hedges portion of 2017 copper production

BRIEF-Achaogen announces pricing of public offering of common stock
Jan 24 Centerra Gold Inc -
* Centerra Gold hedges portion of 2017 copper production
* Centerra Gold Inc says has no plans to hedge any of unstreamed gold production from mount milligan
* Entered into fixed price forward sales contracts for 24.9 million pounds of mount Milligan's expected 2017 copper production at $2.69 per pound
* Also entered into zero-cost collars for 8.3 million pounds of copper with settlements dates during february to december 2017
* Entered into zero-cost collars for 8.3 million pounds of copper at a price of US$2.25 to US$3.21 per pound of copper Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRASILIA, May 25 Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA will exercise its preferential rights in two offshore pre-salt oil auctions scheduled for this year, the company said in a statement on Thursday.
* Southgobi Resources Ltd - updates on its interest payment obligations to China Investment Corporation