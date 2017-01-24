版本:
BRIEF-Gagnon Securities LLC's Neil Gagnon reports 19.9 pct passive stake in General Finance

Jan 24 General Finance Corp

* Gagnon Securities LLC's Neil Gagnon reports 19.9 percent passive stake in General Finance Corp as of January 13, 2017 - SEC filing Source text (bit.ly/2koES9x) Further company coverage:
