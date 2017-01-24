BRIEF-SunCoke Energy Partners L.P. issues statement regarding MLP qualifying income status

BRIEF-Trovagene says Phase 1 safety study supports planned development of PCM-075 in AML
* Phase 1 safety study supports planned development of PCM-075 in AML
Jan 25 Suncoke Energy Inc :
* "disappointed" that final qualifying income regulations, by irs, circumvented regulatory freeze issued by white house chief of staff
* "we are evaluating our options for engaging with appropriate parties to address our concerns with scope of these final regulations"
* BioCryst reports additional positive results from the second interim analysis of its APEX-1 trial
* Abeona Therapeutics receives FDA orphan drug designation for EB-101 gene therapy product for patients with epidermolysis bullosa