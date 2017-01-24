版本:
BRIEF-SunCoke Energy Partners L.P. issues statement regarding MLP qualifying income status

Jan 25 Suncoke Energy Inc :

* "disappointed" that final qualifying income regulations, by irs, circumvented regulatory freeze issued by white house chief of staff

* "we are evaluating our options for engaging with appropriate parties to address our concerns with scope of these final regulations" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
