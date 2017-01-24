BRIEF-CHARTER FINANCIAL SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.06 PER SHARE

BRIEF-Trovagene says Phase 1 safety study supports planned development of PCM-075 in AML
Jan 24 Charter Financial Corp
* CHARTER FINANCIAL DECLARES INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND
* SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.06PER SHARE
CHARTER FINANCIAL - DECLARED INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.06 PER SHARE, UP FROM $0.055 PER SHARE DIVIDEND DECLARED DURING PREVIOUS QUARTER
* BioCryst reports additional positive results from the second interim analysis of its APEX-1 trial
Abeona Therapeutics receives FDA orphan drug designation for EB-101 gene therapy product for patients with epidermolysis bullosa