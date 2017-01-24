BRIEF-Riverbridge Partners reports 6.74 pct passive stake in Freshpet

BRIEF-Achaogen announces pricing of public offering of common stock
* Achaogen announces pricing of public offering of common stock
Jan 24 Riverbridge Partners Llc:
* Riverbridge Partners Llc reports 6.74 percent passive stake in Freshpet Inc as of Dec. 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2j2df5x) Further company coverage:
* Achaogen announces pricing of public offering of common stock
BRASILIA, May 25 Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA will exercise its preferential rights in two offshore pre-salt oil auctions scheduled for this year, the company said in a statement on Thursday.
* Southgobi Resources Ltd - updates on its interest payment obligations to China Investment Corporation