2017年 1月 25日

BRIEF-Riverbridge Partners reports 6.74 pct passive stake in Freshpet

Jan 24 Riverbridge Partners Llc:

* Riverbridge Partners Llc reports 6.74 percent passive stake in Freshpet Inc as of Dec. 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2j2df5x) Further company coverage:
