BRIEF-Differential Brands, unit amended maturity date of 3.75% convertible promissory note principal amount $13.0 million to Tengram

Jan 24 Differential Brands Group Inc :

* Differential Brands Group - co, unit amended maturity date of 3.75% convertible promissory note principal amount $13.0 million to Tengram

* Differential Brands Group Inc - pursuant to amendment, maturity date of convertible note was extended to July 18, 2017-sec filing

* Differential Brands Group - all other terms of convertible note remain same, including conversion of convertible note on extended maturity date