BRIEF-GAP INC ANNOUNCES BANANA REPUBLIC BRAND PRESIDENT TO DEPART COMPANY

BRIEF-Trovagene says Phase 1 safety study supports planned development of PCM-075 in AML
* Phase 1 safety study supports planned development of PCM-075 in AML
Jan 24 Gap Inc
* GAP INC ANNOUNCES BANANA REPUBLIC BRAND PRESIDENT TO DEPART COMPANY
* ANDI OWEN, GLOBAL BRAND PRESIDENT OF BANANA REPUBLIC, WILL LEAVE COMPANY IN LATE FEBRUARY
* WHILE SEARCH IS UNDERWAY FOR BANANA REPUBLIC'S NEXT PRESIDENT, GAP INC. CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER ART PECK WILL DIRECTLY OVERSEE BRAND Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Phase 1 safety study supports planned development of PCM-075 in AML
* BioCryst reports additional positive results from the second interim analysis of its APEX-1 trial
* Abeona Therapeutics receives FDA orphan drug designation for EB-101 gene therapy product for patients with epidermolysis bullosa Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: