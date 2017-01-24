BRIEF-GAP INC ANNOUNCES BANANA REPUBLIC BRAND PRESIDENT TO DEPART COMPANY

Jan 24 Gap Inc

* GAP INC ANNOUNCES BANANA REPUBLIC BRAND PRESIDENT TO DEPART COMPANY

* ANDI OWEN, GLOBAL BRAND PRESIDENT OF BANANA REPUBLIC, WILL LEAVE COMPANY IN LATE FEBRUARY

* WHILE SEARCH IS UNDERWAY FOR BANANA REPUBLIC'S NEXT PRESIDENT, GAP INC. CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER ART PECK WILL DIRECTLY OVERSEE BRAND