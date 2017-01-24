BRIEF-Cogint enters into an amendment to credit agreement

BRIEF-Trovagene says Phase 1 safety study supports planned development of PCM-075 in AML
* Phase 1 safety study supports planned development of PCM-075 in AML
Jan 24 Cogint Inc -
* On January 19, 2017, unit entered into an amendment no. 3 to credit agreement
* Cogint Inc says amendment, among other things, provides for a new term loan in principal amount of $15 million - SEC filing
* Cogint Inc says fluent expects to draw down entire incremental term loan on or prior to february 15, 2017 Source text: (bit.ly/2j2gvOF) Further company coverage:
* Phase 1 safety study supports planned development of PCM-075 in AML
* BioCryst reports additional positive results from the second interim analysis of its APEX-1 trial
* Abeona Therapeutics receives FDA orphan drug designation for EB-101 gene therapy product for patients with epidermolysis bullosa Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: