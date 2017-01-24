版本:
BRIEF-Patterson-Uti Energy enters into agreement with certain lenders under revolving credit facility

Jan 24 Patterson-uti Energy Inc -

* Entered into agreement with certain lenders under revolving credit facility to exercise about $95.8 million of $100 million commitment

* Agreement in order to increase aggregate commitments under revolving credit facility to about $595.8 million-sec filing Source text: (bit.ly/2jnymOt) Further company coverage:
