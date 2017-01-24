BRIEF-Korea Equity Fund board determines to adopt plan to liquidate fund

BRIEF-Trovagene says Phase 1 safety study supports planned development of PCM-075 in AML
Jan 24 Korea Equity Fund Inc :
* Korea Equity Fund Inc Board of directors determines to adopt a plan to liquidate the fund
* Korea Equity Fund - board intends to adopt plan of liquidation at next quarterly meeting of board, which is currently scheduled for February 21, 2017
* BioCryst reports additional positive results from the second interim analysis of its APEX-1 trial
* BioCryst reports additional positive results from the second interim analysis of its APEX-1 trial

* Abeona Therapeutics receives FDA orphan drug designation for EB-101 gene therapy product for patients with epidermolysis bullosa