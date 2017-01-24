版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 25日 星期三 05:51 BJT

BRIEF-Korea Equity Fund board determines to adopt plan to liquidate fund

Jan 24 Korea Equity Fund Inc :

* Korea Equity Fund Inc Board of directors determines to adopt a plan to liquidate the fund

* Korea Equity Fund - board intends to adopt plan of liquidation at next quarterly meeting of board, which is currently scheduled for February 21, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐