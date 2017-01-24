版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 25日 星期三 06:08 BJT

BRIEF-United Financial Bancorp reports quarterly earnings $0.29 per diluted share

Jan 24 United Financial Bancorp Inc -

* Quarterly earnings per share $0.29 per diluted share

* Net interest income increased by $143,000, or 0.3%, to $43.2 million during q4 of 2016 from $43.0 million during linked quarter Source text: (bit.ly/2jOPiMm) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐