BRIEF-United Financial Bancorp reports quarterly earnings $0.29 per diluted share

BRIEF-Trovagene says Phase 1 safety study supports planned development of PCM-075 in AML
Jan 24 United Financial Bancorp Inc -
* Quarterly earnings per share $0.29 per diluted share
* Net interest income increased by $143,000, or 0.3%, to $43.2 million during q4 of 2016 from $43.0 million during linked quarter
* BioCryst reports additional positive results from the second interim analysis of its APEX-1 trial
* Abeona Therapeutics receives FDA orphan drug designation for EB-101 gene therapy product for patients with epidermolysis bullosa