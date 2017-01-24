版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 25日 星期三 05:43 BJT

BRIEF-Galliprant now available for canine osteoarthritis

Jan 24 Eli Lilly And Co :

* Galliprant (grapiprant tablets) now available for canine osteoarthritis

* Aratana Therapeutics Inc - Galliprant (grapiprant tablets), is now available to veterinarians for once-daily use in dogs with OA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
