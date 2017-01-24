版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 25日 星期三 06:01 BJT

BRIEF-Hanesbrands raises quarterly cash dividend by 36 pct

Jan 24 Hanesbrands Inc

* Hanesbrands announces 36 percent increase in regular quarterly cash dividend

* Sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
