BRIEF-Ballard lands initial sale of fuel cell engines to Yinlong for zero-emission buses in Beijing

Jan 24 Ballard Power Systems Inc -

* Ballard lands initial sale of fuel cell engines to Yinlong for zero-emission buses in Beijing

* Signed initial equipment sales agreement with Zhuhai Yinlong Energy Group for 10 fcvelocity-md 30-kilowatt fuel cell engines

* Plans to deliver engines in 2017 for integration into Yinlong buses that will be deployed in beijing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: