BRIEF-Ballard lands initial sale of fuel cell engines to Yinlong for zero-emission buses in Beijing

BRIEF-Trovagene says Phase 1 safety study supports planned development of PCM-075 in AML
Jan 24 Ballard Power Systems Inc -
* Ballard lands initial sale of fuel cell engines to Yinlong for zero-emission buses in Beijing
* Signed initial equipment sales agreement with Zhuhai Yinlong Energy Group for 10 fcvelocity-md 30-kilowatt fuel cell engines
* Plans to deliver engines in 2017 for integration into Yinlong buses that will be deployed in beijing
* BioCryst reports additional positive results from the second interim analysis of its APEX-1 trial
* Abeona Therapeutics receives FDA orphan drug designation for EB-101 gene therapy product for patients with epidermolysis bullosa