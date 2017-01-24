版本:
BRIEF-Ballard lands initial sale of fuel cell engines to Yinlong for zero-emission buses in Beijing

Jan 24 Ballard Power Systems Inc -

* Ballard lands initial sale of fuel cell engines to Yinlong for zero-emission buses in Beijing

* Signed initial equipment sales agreement with Zhuhai Yinlong Energy Group for 10 fcvelocity-md 30-kilowatt fuel cell engines

* Plans to deliver engines in 2017 for integration into Yinlong buses that will be deployed in beijing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
