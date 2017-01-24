版本:
BRIEF-Communications Systems to close its Costa Rica facility

Jan 24 Communications Systems Inc -

* Will close its Costa Rica facility

* Says Costa Rica facility employs approximately 113 employees

* Total cost to close Costa Rica facility is expected to be approximately $1.6 million

* Expect total cost charges to be incurred by end of Q3 of this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
