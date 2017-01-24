版本:
BRIEF-Sprint Corp employment agreement with Nestor Cano provides for an annual base salary of $1.3 mln

Jan 24 Sprint Corp -

* Employment agreement with Nestor Cano provides for an annual base salary of $1.3 million - SEC filing Source text: [bit.ly/2jWHk5X] Further company coverage:
