公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 25日 星期三

BRIEF-HFF declares special cash dividend of $1.57 per common share

Jan 24 HFF Inc -

* Says has declared a special cash dividend of $1.57 per common share, payable February 21, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
