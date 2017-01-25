BRIEF-HFF declares special cash dividend of $1.57 per common share

BRIEF-Alaska Communications signs MoU with OneWeb
* Alaska Communications signs memorandum of understanding with OneWeb to become the first reseller in Alaska
Jan 24 HFF Inc -
* Says has declared a special cash dividend of $1.57 per common share, payable February 21, 2017
* Torrent Capital Ltd says Armstrong replaces Kevin Bullock, who will continue to serve on company's board of directors
CAPE TOWN, May 25 South Africa is in talks with China's Sinopec about its takeover of Chevron Corp's Cape Town refinery as it wants to ensure its production capacity is retained and enhanced, Economic Development Minister Ebrahim Patel said on Thursday.