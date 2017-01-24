BRIEF-Genvec says if merger agreement is terminated by either party, it would pay Intrexon a termination fee equal to $550,000

BRIEF-Achaogen announces pricing of public offering of common stock
Jan 24 Genvec Inc -
* If merger agreement is terminated by either party, Genvec must pay Intrexon a termination fee equal to $550,000 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2jbIZR1) Further company coverage:
BRASILIA, May 25 Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA will exercise its preferential rights in two offshore pre-salt oil auctions scheduled for this year, the company said in a statement on Thursday.
* Southgobi Resources Ltd - updates on its interest payment obligations to China Investment Corporation