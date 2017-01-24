版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 25日 星期三 06:55 BJT

BRIEF-Genvec says if merger agreement is terminated by either party, it would pay Intrexon a termination fee equal to $550,000

Jan 24 Genvec Inc -

* If merger agreement is terminated by either party, Genvec must pay Intrexon a termination fee equal to $550,000 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2jbIZR1) Further company coverage:
