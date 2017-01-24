BRIEF-GARTNER ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO AMEND ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY, DATED AS OF JUNE 17, 2016

Jan 24 Gartner Inc

* GARTNER - CO AND ITS UNITS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT AMONG GARTNER, OTHER LOAN PARTIES PARTY THERETO, LENDERS PARTY THERETO AND JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A.

* GARTNER INC SAYS AGREEMENT TO AMEND GARTNER S EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY, DATED AS OF JUNE 17, 2016 - SEC FILING

* GARTNER - AMENDMENT PERMIT CO TO CONSUMMATE MERGER, FACILITATE OPERATIONS OF COMBINED CO, INCLUDING INCREASE OF LETTER OF CREDIT SUB-LIMIT TO $75.0 MILLION

* AMENDMENT GAVE GARTNER ABILITY TO INCUR ADDITIONAL TERM LOANS AS AN INCREMENTAL TRANCHE TO EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT Source text - bit.ly/2kqq5H6 Further company coverage: