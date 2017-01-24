版本:
BRIEF-Texas Instruments says hopeful for some tax relief out of Washington

Jan 24 Texas Instruments Inc

* Texas Instruments Inc - inventory in the quarter was even compared to a year ago - Conf Call

* Texas Instruments - "hopefully will finally get some tax relief out of Washington which will be a significant benefit to our shareholders" - Conf Call Further company coverage:
