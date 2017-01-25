版本:
BRIEF-Kingstone Companies says offering 2.95 million common shares

Jan 24 Kingstone Companies Inc -

* Says offering 2.95 million common shares

* To use net proceeds from offering to contribute capital to Kingstone Insurance Company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
