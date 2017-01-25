版本:
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 1月 25日

BRIEF-Novartis expects CART therapy CTL019 to exceed $1 bln in annual sales

* Says elevates cart therapy ctl019 to group of drugs it expects will be blockbusters, with at least $1 billion in annual sales

* Says diffuse large b-cell lymphoma indication likely to propel ctl019 to blockbuster status, filing expected in 2017 depending on data

* still plans initial q2 2017 regulatory filing in United States for CTL019 in in relapsed/refractory (r/r) pediatric and young adult patients with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Miller)
