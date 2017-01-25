版本:
BRIEF-Starbucks nominates Rosalind Brewer, Jorgen Vig Knudstorp and Satya Nadella to its board of directors

Jan 25 Starbucks Corp

* Nominates Rosalind Brewer, Jorgen Vig Knudstorp And Satya Nadella to its board of directors

* Starbucks board member James Shennan, Jr. to retire following 27 years of service

