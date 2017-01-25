版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 1月 25日 星期三

BRIEF-Ypsomed opens a new production line in Solothurn

Jan 25 Ypsomed Holding AG

* Ypsomed opens a new production line in Solothurn Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
