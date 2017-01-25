版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 1月 25日 星期三 14:10 BJT

BRIEF-Romande Energie acquires Neuhaus Energie SA

Jan 25 Romande Energie Holding Sa

* Position of energy services strengthened by acquisition of Neuhaus Energie SA

* Following this acquisition, the headcount of Romande Energie Services will rise to over 150 Source text - bit.ly/2kh9hmD Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐