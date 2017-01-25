BRIEF-Titlis FY 2015/16 net revenue down 17 pct to CHF 67.6 mln

Jan 25 Bergbahnen Engelberg Truebsee Titlis Bet AG :

* Net revenue for FY 2015/16 is 17 percent below previous year at 67.6 million Swiss francs ($67.49 million)

* FY profit down 58 percent at 12.5 million francs

* Board of directors to propose dividend of 7.00 francs per share

* For 2016/17 sees operating result slightly above previous year's