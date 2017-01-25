版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 25日 星期三 15:06 BJT

BRIEF-Implanet announces global marketing clearance of New JAZZ FRAME

Jan 25 Implanet SA :

* Implanet announces global marketing clearance of the New JAZZ FRAME

* Implanet granted US FDA (510k) and European (CE) marketing clearance for its New JAZZ FRAME spinal implant Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐