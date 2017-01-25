BRIEF-Finlands's Wartsila signs 12-yr maintenance deal with Carnival Corp

BRIEF-Torrent Capital names Philip Armstrong board chairman
* Torrent Capital Ltd says Armstrong replaces Kevin Bullock, who will continue to serve on company's board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 Wartsila Oyj Abp
* Wartsilä and Carnival Corporation announce strategic performance-based partnership
* Says value of long-term agreement is approximately eur 900 million
* Expected revenues for 24 months, approximately 150 million euros, will be included in Wartsila's order book for Q1 of 2017
* Says as contract becomes effective as of April 1, expected revenues for 2017 are EUR 56 million
* Says according to agreement, all engine maintenance and monitoring work for 79 of Carnival Corporation's vessels will be handled by Wartsila Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)
CAPE TOWN, May 25 South Africa is in talks with China's Sinopec about its takeover of Chevron Corp's Cape Town refinery as it wants to ensure its production capacity is retained and enhanced, Economic Development Minister Ebrahim Patel said on Thursday.
* Bahram Akradi sends letter to Northern Oil and Gas Inc's chairman of co's board - SEC filing