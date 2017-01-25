版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 25日 星期三

BRIEF-Marquette National increases quarterly dividend 12 pct

Jan 25 Marquette National Corp :

* Marquette national corporation increases quarterly dividend 12%

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.42per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
