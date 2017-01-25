版本:
BRIEF-Cabot Microelectronics says CEO's 2016 total compensation was $3.01 mln versus $3.4 mln in 2015

Jan 25 Cabot Microelectronics Corp :

* Cabot Microelectronics Corp - CEO David Li's FY 2016 total compensation $3.01 million versus $3.4 million in FY 2015 - sec filing Source text - bit.ly/2ks20Up Further company coverage:
