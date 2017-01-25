BRIEF-Prosperity Bancshares Q4 diluted EPS of $0.99

Jan 25 Prosperity Bancshares Inc :

* Q4 earnings per share (diluted) of $0.99

* Prosperity bancshares- net interest income before provision for credit losses for three months ended Dec 31, 2016 was $153.832 million versus $153.258 million

* "we believe that Texas and Oklahoma economies are improving with rising oil and gas prices"

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.98 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text - bit.ly/2k2AcFv Further company coverage: