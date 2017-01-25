版本:
BRIEF-Valueact Capital ups shares take in Alliance Data Systems to 10.1 pct

Jan 25 (Reuters) -

* Valueact Capital Management reports 10.1 percent stake in Alliance Data Systems as of Jan 20, 2017 versus 8.66 percent stake as of Sept 30, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2ks5iXA) Further company coverage:
