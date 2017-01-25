版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 25日 星期三 19:40 BJT

BRIEF-Jun Yang Financial Holdings enters into placing agreement

Jan 25 Jun Yang Financial Holdings Ltd :

* Company as issuer and Convoy Asset Management as placing agent, entered into a placing agreement

* Notes to be issued by company in an aggregate principal amount of up to HK$100mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐