BRIEF-Marine Products declares 17 pct increase in qtrly cash dividend

BRIEF-Bahram Akradi urges Northern Oil and Gas to provide update on co's strategic evaluation
* Bahram Akradi sends letter to Northern Oil and Gas Inc's chairman of co's board - SEC filing
Jan 25 Marine Products Corp :
* Marine Products Corporation announces 17pct increase in regular quarterly cash dividend
* Sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.07per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bahram Akradi sends letter to Northern Oil and Gas Inc's chairman of co's board - SEC filing
* Blackrock CEO Larry Fink at shareholders' meeting says corporate earnings have kept pace with market rise
* Europe stocks fall as iron ore, weak oil hits commodity shares