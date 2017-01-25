版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 25日 星期三

BRIEF-Marine Products declares 17 pct increase in qtrly cash dividend

Jan 25 Marine Products Corp :

* Marine Products Corporation announces 17pct increase in regular quarterly cash dividend

* Sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.07per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
