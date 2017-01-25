BRIEF-TearLab osmolarity system receives Mexican regulatory approval

BRIEF-Bahram Akradi urges Northern Oil and Gas to provide update on co's strategic evaluation
* Bahram Akradi sends letter to Northern Oil and Gas Inc's chairman of co's board - SEC filing
Jan 25 Tearlab Corp :
* TearLab osmolarity system receives Mexican regulatory approval
* TearLab Corp - approval allows TearLab to begin selling product to aid in diagnosis of dry eye disease (ded) in Mexico Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Blackrock CEO Larry Fink at shareholders' meeting says corporate earnings have kept pace with market rise
* Europe stocks fall as iron ore, weak oil hits commodity shares