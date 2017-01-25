版本:
BRIEF-TearLab osmolarity system receives Mexican regulatory approval

Jan 25 Tearlab Corp :

* TearLab osmolarity system receives Mexican regulatory approval

* TearLab Corp - approval allows TearLab to begin selling product to aid in diagnosis of dry eye disease (ded) in Mexico Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
