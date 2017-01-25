BRIEF-Bombardier Inc's Nico Buchholz will assume a new role as senior vice president, strategic initiatives

BRIEF-Bahram Akradi urges Northern Oil and Gas to provide update on co's strategic evaluation
* Bahram Akradi sends letter to Northern Oil and Gas Inc's chairman of co's board - SEC filing
Jan 25 Bombardier Inc :
* Bombardier Inc - Nico Buchholz will assume a new role as senior vice president, strategic initiatives
* Bombardier announces organizational changes to support turnaround plan
* Bombardier Inc - Jim Vounassis will assume chief procurement officer responsibilities
* Says Bombardier's global procurement activities will be led by Jim Vounassis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bahram Akradi sends letter to Northern Oil and Gas Inc's chairman of co's board - SEC filing
* Blackrock CEO Larry Fink at shareholders' meeting says corporate earnings have kept pace with market rise
* Europe stocks fall as iron ore, weak oil hits commodity shares