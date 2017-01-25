版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 25日 星期三

BRIEF-Bombardier Inc's Nico Buchholz will assume a new role as senior vice president, strategic initiatives

Jan 25 Bombardier Inc :

* Bombardier Inc - Nico Buchholz will assume a new role as senior vice president, strategic initiatives

* Bombardier announces organizational changes to support turnaround plan

* Bombardier Inc - Jim Vounassis will assume chief procurement officer responsibilities

* Says Bombardier's global procurement activities will be led by Jim Vounassis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
