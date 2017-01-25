BRIEF-State Street sees FY17 total fee revenue growth of 4-6 pct

BRIEF-Bahram Akradi urges Northern Oil and Gas to provide update on co's strategic evaluation
* Bahram Akradi sends letter to Northern Oil and Gas Inc's chairman of co's board - SEC filing
Jan 25 State Street Corp :
* State Street Corp says in first full twelve-month period ending June 30, 2017, fee revenue from Geam transaction is expected to exceed $270 million
* State Street Corp sees full-year 2017 operating basis total fee revenue growth of 4 percent to 6 percent Source text: (bit.ly/2j4BfoA) Further company coverage:
* Bahram Akradi sends letter to Northern Oil and Gas Inc's chairman of co's board - SEC filing
* Blackrock CEO Larry Fink at shareholders' meeting says corporate earnings have kept pace with market rise
* Europe stocks fall as iron ore, weak oil hits commodity shares