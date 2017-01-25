版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 25日 星期三

BRIEF-State Street sees FY17 total fee revenue growth of 4-6 pct

Jan 25 State Street Corp :

* State Street Corp says in first full twelve-month period ending June 30, 2017, fee revenue from Geam transaction is expected to exceed $270 million

* State Street Corp sees full-year 2017 operating basis total fee revenue growth of 4 percent to 6 percent Source text: (bit.ly/2j4BfoA) Further company coverage:
