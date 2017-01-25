BRIEF-Pacira Pharmaceuticals collaborates with Depuy Synthes to support promotion, education and training of exparel in orthopedics

BRIEF-Bahram Akradi urges Northern Oil and Gas to provide update on co's strategic evaluation
* Bahram Akradi sends letter to Northern Oil and Gas Inc's chairman of co's board - SEC filing
Jan 25 Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Pacira Pharmaceuticals announces collaboration with Depuy Synthes to support promotion, education and training of Exparel in orthopedics
* Pacira Pharmaceuticals - initiation of agreement with Depuy Synthes sales to market and promote use of exparel for orthopedic procedures in U.S. market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Blackrock CEO Larry Fink at shareholders' meeting says corporate earnings have kept pace with market rise
* Europe stocks fall as iron ore, weak oil hits commodity shares