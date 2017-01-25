版本:
BRIEF-Pacira Pharmaceuticals collaborates with Depuy Synthes to support promotion, education and training of exparel in orthopedics

Jan 25 Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Pacira Pharmaceuticals announces collaboration with Depuy Synthes to support promotion, education and training of Exparel in orthopedics

* Pacira Pharmaceuticals - initiation of agreement with Depuy Synthes sales to market and promote use of exparel for orthopedic procedures in U.S. market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
