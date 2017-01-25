版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 25日 星期三 20:39 BJT

BRIEF-Callidus capital may acquire up to 2.5 million of common shares

Jan 25 Callidus Capital Corp :

* Callidus Capital - may acquire up to 2.5 million of common shares, representing 5 pct of outstanding common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
